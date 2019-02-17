|
|
David E. "Tiny" Thompson age 97, of Taunton, formerly of West Bridgewater, died February 11, 2019 at Life Care of Raynham after a period of failing health. He was the devoted husband of Dorothy M. (Augustine) Thompson for 71 years. Dave was born and raised in Brockton the son of the late Harold and Carrie (Turner) Thompson. He had lived at Matfield Woods in West Bridgewater for 23 years and on Glen Avenue in Brockton for 38 years. Following his graduation from Brockton High School in 1939, David lived and worked in Bronx, N.Y. for two years and then joined the Merchant Marines. During WWII, he served in the Mediterranean, Pacific and Atlantic Theatres. Later in his life he earned veteran status from the US Army Transportation Corps. For many years David was a gas load monitor for Bay State Gas and previously was a milkman for Hillcrest Dairy. David will be remembered as the "Coupon Man", clipping and giving away hundreds of coupons. He also enjoyed making bird houses. He had been a member of the YMCA for over 25 years and had donated over 100 pints of blood to the Red Cross. Dave treasured each day treating it as a gift. He especially enjoyed time with his wife and family. In addition to his wife Dorothy, David leaves his children Darlene A. Parsons and her husband Ronald of Middleboro and David E. Thompson Jr. and his wife Lori of Portland, Oregon. He leaves two granddaughters Heather Parsons and Ashley (Parsons) Correira and her husband Edmund. David was the brother of the late Mildred Lightbown and Ella Savage. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, February 20, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton. Funeral service at the Community Covenant Church, 400 Pleasant St., East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Thursday, February 21, at 11 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daves name may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral and Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019