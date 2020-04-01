|
David E. "Whitey" White, 80, of East Bridgewater, and Old Town, Fla., died peacefully on March 30, 2020. David served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He began his lengthy career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1973, retiring in 2002. David loved the outdoors, spending his free time camping and fishing. He enjoyed playing pool and arts and crafts. His family brought him great joy and he will be greatly missed. David was the husband of the late Cheryl A. (Gosselin) White; beloved father of David E. White Jr. and his wife Liz of Oregon, and Tracey L. White of East Bridgewater; loving grandfather of Denise Chamrin and her husband Joe, Ivy White, and Colin White; great-grandfather of Colton and Iris; brother of George D. White Jr. (and Patricia) of Orange, N.H., Anna Elliot (and Dick Brunelle) of Londonderry, N.H., Elaine Ussery (and Larry) of Chapel Hill, Tenn., and the late Theresa Demers (and Jack) of Olmstedville, N.Y.; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. After a private family burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
