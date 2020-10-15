1/1
David F. Maxwell
David F. Maxwell, 63, of Coral Springs, Fla., formerly of Hanover and Abington, Mass., was carried away by angels on October 8, 2020. He was born July 16, 1957, in Boston, to Paul and Mary Maxwell. David played hockey and went on to referee Men's Leagues. He graduated from Abington High School in 1975. He loved animals, the Florida sunshine, and riding motorcycles. David was a devoted family man and still maintained friendships from childhood. David was welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Patty Maxwell; brother, Brian A. Maxwell (USMC); and his nana, Margaret Crosby. Left behind to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul and Mary Maxwell; sister, Lisa J. Knowles (husband Jeffrey) of Coral Springs, FL; brother, Andrew P. Maxwell (wife Deb) of Hyannisport, Mass.; nephews, Jamieson Knowles of Coral Springs, Fla., and Jedison Knowles (wife Pamela, and children Parker and Reagan) of Richmond Hills, Ga. A celebration of life memorial services will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Kraeer Funeral Home, 1655 N University Dr., Coral Springs. David will be buried in Massachusetts; details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may honor David's memory by making a donation to the American Heart Association or the Brian A. Maxwell (USMC) Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hanover High School, Attn: Mrs. Ann Manna, 287 Cedar St., Hanover, MA 02339. Condolences and memories can be left for David's family at www.KraeerCoralSprings.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2020.
