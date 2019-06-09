|
David G. Bergeron, age 90, of Brockton died June 6, 2019, at the Nemasket Health Care Center, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Sylvia E. (Potter) Bergeron for 52 years. David was born and raised in Brockton, a son of the late George and Olive (Marchand) Bergeron and was a 1947 graduate of Brockton High School. David had worked for the New England Telephone Company for over thirty years as a supervisor and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. David was the father of Jean Russell and her husband Glenn of Lakeville, Mark Bergeron and his wife Marie of West Springfield, Ralph Bergeron and his wife Donna of Groveland, Fla., Gail Cannata and her husband Ronald of Norton, Mary Procaccini and her husband Michael of Lakeville, and Paul Bergeron and Linda of Wareham. He was the grandfather of Jenny, Todd, Ryan, Amy, Richard, Brandon, Joshua, Jeremy, Jessica, Andrew and Allison and step-granddaughter, Tricia. He was also the great-grandfather of twelve. David was the youngest of ten and was the only boy. His deceased siblings were Delia Holmgren, Evelyn Simpson, Frances Houle, Anita Fournier, Jeannette Varney, Georgie Canty, Dorothea Simono, Irene MacKinney and Gloria Hutchinson. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Wednesday, June 12, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Pearl Street Methodist Church, 415 Pearl Street, Brockton, on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Coweeset Cemetery, Brockton. Please consider making a donation in David's name to Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719.
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019