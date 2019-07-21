Home

More Obituaries for David Oliver
David G. Oliver

David G. Oliver Obituary
David G. Oliver, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Westside House, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Boston, August 22, 1951, a son of the late Charles E. and Winifred (Gerrish) Oliver. He attended local schools and for many years worked in international sales in the hotel industry. David loved the ocean and sailing, cooking and world travel. He leaves behind three sons, Jacob D. Oliver and his wife Abbey of Barre, Nicholas C. Oliver and his wife Cassandra of West Suffield, Conn., and Timothy C. Oliver, also of West Suffield, Conn. Family and friends are invited to celebrate David's life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston.
Published in The Enterprise on July 21, 2019
