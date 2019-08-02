|
|
David H. Kappy Kaplinger, 77, of Lakeland, Florida and Vermont, formerly of Brockton, died July 28, 2019. Kappy served in the U.S. Army and retired from the City of Brockton Forestry Department. He was also an avid outdoorsman. Kappy was the beloved father of Brian Kaplinger of East Bridgewater, Derick Kaplinger of Brockton, and the late Jason Kaplinger; loving grandfather of Joshua, Jessica, Dylan, Derick, Tyler, Hannah, Zo, Matthew, and Eddie; companion of Anne Healey of FL; former husband of Christine (Hooper) Kaplinger of Kingston; brother of Norman Kaplinger and his wife Barbara of North Carolina, and the late Ralph G. Kaplinger Jr.; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Aug. 5th from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your local little league organization. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019