David. J. Daniels
David J. Daniels, 55, of Taunton, formerly of Brockton and Mansfield passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Boston, a son of Virginia A. (Morrison) Daniels Frazio and her husband Richard of Easton and the late Richard W. Daniels, he was raised and educated in Brockton and Mansfield. A self-employed carpenter, David was an outdoors enthusiast. A licensed scuba diver, he enjoyed boating, traveling, cooking and yard saling. His favorite destination was time spent in Vieques, Puerto Rico. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by his siblings, Scott Daniels, Gregg Daniels, Richard Daniels and Christopher Daniels, Cheryl Frazio, Nancy Cullenberg and her husband Tracy Cullenberg , and Teresa Card; His godson, Sean Daniels; his lifelong friend and supporter, Don Rossi: his cousins, Robert McDonough, Joey Daniels, Jonny Daniels and his spouse Derek and Cheryl Starr and her husband Jim; his aunts, Sandra Daniels, Arlene Daniels and Mary Daniels; his uncle, Joseph Daniels and his wife Nancy. He was also the brother of the late Richard Daniels, Patrick Daniels, William Daniels and Paul Daniels. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefunealhome.com In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
