David John Goodrich, 73, of Foxboro, passed away March 11, 2019, at Wingate of Norton. He was the husband of Charlene E. (Eldridge) Goodrich. Born December 13, 1945, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Francis Albert and Florence M. (McLauthlen) Goodrich. David was a 1963 graduate of Brockton High School and worked as an account before retiring. He was a 50-year member of Paul Revere Lodge AF & AM and was past Master (1990-1991). He was a holder of the Joseph Warren Medal, secretary of Paul Revere Lodge for 10 years and past District Deputy Grand Secretary. He was also a member of Satucket-Pilgrim Royal Arch Chapter, a member of the Brockton-Abington Royal & Select Master Mason, past Commander 1993 Bay State Commandery No. 38, a member of the Aleppo Shriners, past President of South Shore Shrine Club 1989, past President of the Masonic Secretaries Association of Massachusetts 2014, Six Time Patron of the Brockton Chapter No. 87 Order of the Eastern Star of Massachusetts and past Grand Patron of Massachusetts Order of the Eastern Star 2001-2002. In addition to his wife Charlene, he is survived by a son, Adam David Goodrich; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Goodrich, Arianna Leigh Hagerty and Tyler David Hagerty; 2 nieces, Lee Ann Hagerty and Sandee Simmons; and 3 nephews, Scott Hagerty, Rich Eldridge and Kevin Eldridge. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 647 Main St., Brockton, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019