David J. Pacella, age 59, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center. He was the beloved son of Nancy (Folkins) Pacella and the late Arthur "Sonny" Pacella Jr. A resident of Brockton for most of his life, David was a 1977 graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational High School. At the time of his death, David had been employed by Enterprise Car Rental for more than nine years, where he enjoyed spending time with his co-worker friends. Over the years, he also enjoyed golfing, fishing (particularly with his Uncle David), cooking, and playing cards and Scrabble with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and sharp wit. In addition to his mother, David is survived by his three cherished sons, Christopher and his wife Patricia, Matthew and Anthony. He also leaves his loving brothers, Arthur and his partner Den, and Mark and his wife Beth; as well as his granddaughter, Makayla; and niece, Jacqueline; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday, April 11, from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to a . For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019