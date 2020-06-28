David L. Lindsay
David L. Lindsay, 88, of Pembroke, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Bay Path Rehab and Nursing Center at Duxbury from complications due to Covid-19. He was a loving, dedicated husband to the late Anna (Monsini) Lindsay. Born July 2, 1931, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Elroy C. Lindsay and late Ruth E. (Landers) Lindsay. He is survived by his daughter Ann-Marie Lindsay Corvelli and her husband Fabio Corvelli, and his granddaughter Giulia Corvelli of Italy. He is also survived by his niece Gail Lindsay and nephew Mark Lindsay and several other nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was also the father to the late baby David Lindsay Jr. and brother to the late Alton Lindsay and late Richard Lindsay. A private funeral service will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, West Bridgewater.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.
