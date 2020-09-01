1/1
David N. Bouldry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. David Nelson Bouldry, 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Brockton, Mass. On August 18, 1939 to Phyllis Jean Fairman Bouldry and Robert Nelson Bouldry. He graduated in 1957 from East Bridgewater High School. Mr. Bouldry retired after 28 years as a Lieutenant with the Whitman Fire Department and was an avid sportsman. He was a member of the Hanson Rod and Gun Club and was also a lifelong Mason. Mr. Bouldry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Bouldry; four sisters, Beverly Salamone, Betty Gaucher, Nancy Benson and Lois Maloney and a son-in-law, Jack Lynch. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Sandra Denham Bouldry; a daughter, Dava Lynch (Matt Ricciuti); a son, Peter Bouldry (Tish King); two grandchildren, John F. Lynch (Emily) and Melinda Lynch (Dave Brown); four great grandchildren, Camyron, Jackson, Trevor and Jameson and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved