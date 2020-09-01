Mr. David Nelson Bouldry, 81, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Brockton, Mass. On August 18, 1939 to Phyllis Jean Fairman Bouldry and Robert Nelson Bouldry. He graduated in 1957 from East Bridgewater High School. Mr. Bouldry retired after 28 years as a Lieutenant with the Whitman Fire Department and was an avid sportsman. He was a member of the Hanson Rod and Gun Club and was also a lifelong Mason. Mr. Bouldry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Bouldry; four sisters, Beverly Salamone, Betty Gaucher, Nancy Benson and Lois Maloney and a son-in-law, Jack Lynch. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Sandra Denham Bouldry; a daughter, Dava Lynch (Matt Ricciuti); a son, Peter Bouldry (Tish King); two grandchildren, John F. Lynch (Emily) and Melinda Lynch (Dave Brown); four great grandchildren, Camyron, Jackson, Trevor and Jameson and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com