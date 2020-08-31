David N. Zaff, of Easton, at age 60, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Devoted son of Suzanne Zaff, and Alan and Alice Zaff. Beloved grandson of the late Benjamin and Ida Zaff, and the late Max and Anne Coffman. Loving brother to Amy Thieringer, Adam Zaff and his wife Michelle. Cherished uncle to Matt, Ben and Brooke Hatfield and Rachel and Allison Zaff. David was a lifelong Boston sports fan and avid golfer and fisherman. Private graveside services to be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Remembrances may be made in David Zaffs memory to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South - Brockton Clubhouse, 233 Warren Ave, Brockton, MA 02301, or Family and Community Resources Inc, 18 Newton Street, Brockton, MA 02301. www.stanetskycanton.com