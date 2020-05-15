|
David P. "Dave" Kowalker, age 84, of Middleboro, formerly of Brockton, passed away May 7, 2020. Dave was the beloved husband of Mary "Maureen" (Nyhan) Kowalker for 62 years. He was born in Boston, was the son of the late George A. and Marie (Clisham) Kowalker and was raised and educated in the Dorchester neighborhood of the city. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. His career of 35 years was in the alarm security field. He loved his work, took great pride in it and was highly respected in the industry. At retirement, Dave continued working as a chauffeur and found great pleasure in getting customers to their destinations in a safe and expeditious manner. He was known for doing test runs the day before to ensure the best route of travel. Dave treasured the years he spent summers on Cape Cod in Dennis with his family and friends and winters in Florida. He cherished the time he spent with all of his grandchildren and loved watching old Western films. Dave will be remembered most of all for the dedication and commitment to his family and friends. Dave was the loving father of Chuck Kowalker and his wife Aimee of Middleboro and the late John Kowalker, Paul Kowalker and Thomas Kowalker and his wife Donna of Stoughton. He was the beloved grandfather "Papa" of D.J., Joe, Gina, Bobby and Brett. He was the beloved brother of Dorothy (Kowalker) Lennon (deceased), George Kowalker (deceased) and Patricia (Kowalker) Foley. Burial will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne to be followed with a celebration of his life. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2020