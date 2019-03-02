|
David R. Connell of Plymouth died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Born in Brockton, May 31, 1942, son of the late George F. and Lucille A. (LaBranche) Connell, he was educated in Brockton and a graduate of Southeastern University. He served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Northampton. After returning home from the service, he went to work for Polaroid Co., where he was a mechanical engineer. David enjoyed photography, sports, gardening, hiking, traveling and being at the beach. His greatest love was his family were he took his grandchildren swimming, camping and being involved with their sports events. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Vandoros) Connell; his children, Debbie Connell-Duncan of Jefferson, Maine, Teresa Fruzzetti and her husband Michael of Halifax, David Connell of Taunton, Leeann Carew of Fall River, Christine Arenburg Ford and husband Paul of Bridgewater and Shawn Arenburg of Florida; cherished grandfather of Jessica, Colton, Devin, Tristan,Taylor, David, Danica, Dominic, Olivia, Sophia, Nicolas, Ian, Sebastian and Samantha; great-grandfather of Christian, Landon, Isabella, Noah and Kellen. Visiting hours in the Davis Funeral Life Celebration Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, March 4, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name can made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019