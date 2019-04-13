|
David "Dave" Cudworth died peacefully on April 7, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Milton Cudworth and Shirley (Zavalcofsky) Brustin. Dave was born November 10, 1949, in Mesa, Ariz. He was a 1967 graduate of Brockton High School and a veteran of the United States Army (Vietnam era). Dave was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Yard before moving to Kittery, Maine, in 1972, where he started his 30-year career and passion as a Real Estate appraiser. Dave was an avid reader and played rugby with the Dover Rugby Club. He loved to joke and had the most contagious laugh, as he lived each day with kindness and humor for everyone. He is survived by his significant other of 35 years, Susan Murray of Kittery, Maine; his son, David Cudworth Jr. and wife Krista of N.Y.; his two brothers, Richard Cudworth and his wife Donna of Mass., and Douglas Cudworth of Del.; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Donna Cudworth of Fla. Arrangements by JS Pelkey Funeral Home of Kittery, Maine, followed by private family memorial.
Published in The Enterprise from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019