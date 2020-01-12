|
David W. Fogg Jr. (BFD), 72, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away on January 8, 2020. A 1965 graduate of Brockton High School, he later earned a degree in Fire Science from Massasoit Community College. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. David joined the Brockton Fire Department in 1969 and retired after 33 years of service. He founded Mickiewicz-Fogg, Inc., with a fellow friend and firefighter, building homes in and around the Bridgewater area. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, boating, diving, swimming, hiking, and archery. He was a Boston Celtics and New England Patriots fan. David was the son of David W. Fogg of Lakeville and FL and the late Phyllis (Schofield) Fogg; beloved husband of Nancy E. (Kelley) Fogg; loving father of Kelley Abroms and her husband Stephen of Wayland; proud Papa of Josie Abroms and the late Sydney Abroms; brother of Carol LeClair of Brockton and Janice Rodman and her husband Ken of Lakeville; brother-in-law of Gail Bisio and her husband John of Raynham, and Betty Kelley of Bourne; and an uncle, cousin, and friend of many. All are welcome to memorial calling hours Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1-4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020