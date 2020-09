David W. Fogg, 96, of Lakeville passed away Sept. 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Phyllis Fogg. David's graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, at 2:15 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville. To read David's full obituary or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com