David W. Richardson, 64 years old of Quincy, formerly of Dennis and West Bridgewater, passed away peacefully of natural causes on February 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Virginia (Bates) Richardson and Frederick Richardson. David is survived by his sisters, Jeanne Newton and Merilyn Meaney, both of Florida; his former wife and lifelong friend, Denice DiStefano Richardson, and her daughter, Stacey Campus, both of North Carolina. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. David was predeceased by his two brothers, Frederick Richardson Jr. and Paul Richardson Sr. David was raised in West Bridgewater, where he graduated from West Bridgewater High School in 1973. Donations may be made in David's memory to Father Bill's & MainSpring, at https://helpfbms.org/donate or by mail to 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019
