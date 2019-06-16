|
Debbie Dee Ricker, 64, died June 5, 2019, in the Sachem Nursing Home, East Bridgewater. She was the widow of the late Cliff Ricker. She was born in Brockton daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Hennessey) Tevlin. Debbie enjoyed going to bingo, dinning out, creating pottery and craft goods and especially socializing with family and friends. Survivors include her sisters, Roberta Pierce of Brockton and Georgia Davis of Florida, many nieces, nephews and cousins, also sister of the late Edith Burt, Gregory Barone, James and Richard Tevlin. Following cremation a memorial service will be held in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. Visitation with the family from 6 p.m. prior to services. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on June 16, 2019