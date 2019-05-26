|
|
Deborah A. (Farrar) Hymon, age 68, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Brockton, Mass., died peacefully at her home, May 20, 2019. Deborah was the loving wife for 48 years of Ross "Bill" Hymon. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late James and Priscilla (Joyce) Farrar. Deborah was a graduate of Brockton High School and prior to raising her family, was employed at the Foxboro Company. Dedicated to her faith and helping others, Deborah had been a longtime parishioner of St. Edith Stein Parish and former president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. In 2007, she received the "Living the Faith" Award from Cardinal Sean O'Malley. Deborah enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling around the country, gardening, crocheting and baking. Deborah was the mother of Amy Hymon of Easton and William Hymon of Mansfield, Mass.; and grandmother of Reggie Corrigan and Danny Malone. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, May 30, 2019, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Donations in Deborah's name may be made to the St. Edith Stein St. Vincent de Paul Society, 71 East Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 26, 2019