Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
8:15 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Whitman, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Brockton, MA
View Map
Deborah A. Jefferson

Deborah A. Jefferson Obituary
Deborah A. (Packard) Jefferson, 68, of Abington, formerly of Whitman, passed away on July 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Rzasa; her sons, Joseph and Daniel Jefferson; and her 6 loving grandchildren. Her funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, from 5-7 p.m. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 12, 2019
