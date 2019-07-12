|
Deborah A. (Packard) Jefferson, 68, of Abington, formerly of Whitman, passed away on July 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Rzasa; her sons, Joseph and Daniel Jefferson; and her 6 loving grandchildren. Her funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, from 5-7 p.m. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 12, 2019