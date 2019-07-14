|
|
Deborah J. "Debbie" (Gill) Anderson, age 53, of Brockton, died July 3, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital. Debbie was the loving mother of James M. Anderson and his wife Heidi of West Bridgewater and the late Nicole M. Anderson. She was a dear friend of Gus Rosa of Brockton. She was the grandmother of Aubrey and Brianna Anderson and Michael Ivaldi and the sister of Dolores Gill of Bridgewater, Daniel Gill, Jr. of Bridgewater, Patricia Gill Godfrey and her husband Mark of Brewster and John Gill of E. Bridgewater. She was the wife of Daniel Anderson formerly of Brockton. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. For complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on July 14, 2019