Debra D. Gary, age 65, of Attleboro, died February 15, 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center in Providence after a brief illness. She was born in Brockton and raised in Easton, a daughter of the late Hollman and Swanhild (Wahlquist) Gary. A graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Debra had worked as an assembler for Northrop Electronics. In her free time she enjoyed making crafts especially macrame. What gave her the most enjoyment in life was spending time with her nieces and nephews when they were young. Debra was the mother of the late Tina DiCicco; and sister of Arthur Gary of Brockton, Dana Gary of Norton, Susan Colbert of Attleboro, Lisa Kotouch of Dighton and the late Bruce Gary. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Debra's name may be made to the Debra D. Gary Memorial Fund, c/o Bank of Easton, 12 Robert Drive, South Easton, MA 02375. For condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019