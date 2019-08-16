|
Debra L. (Peck) Pabst, age 68, of East Taunton, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. Born in Lubbock, Texas, Debra was the daughter of the late David and Norma (Arieta) Peck. She grew up in Taunton and graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, Class of 1969. For many years, Debra was the manager at Maria's Card & Gift Store located in Middleborough, and retired in 2013. She loved camping and skiing, but her true passion was doting on her four grandchildren. Debra was a sweet, loving and caring woman, always putting others before herself. She was loved and will be missed by many. For 50 years, Debra was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Pabst; devoted mother of William "Bill" Pabst II and his wife Joy of West Newbury and Christopher Pabst and his wife Keri of Middleborough; loving grandmother of Mina, Maggie, Jayden and CJ; dear sister of David Peck and his wife Cathy of Lakeville and Rodney Peck and his wife Noela of Lakeville. She is also survived many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcome to her visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. All are welcome to the funeral service in the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Berkley Common Cemetery, North Main Street, Berkley. Contributions in Debra's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, www.dana-farber.org. For online condolences, directions, and to send flowers, please visit our web site ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019