Debra-Lee (Spinney) Cutting, 63, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Charlton Memorial Hospital, in Fall River. She was the wife of Richard W. Cutting for the past 25 years. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of Lauraine (Hamel) Spinney and the late Leonard Spinney. She worked as a retail associate at Shaw's Supermarket for the past 5 years. Debra enjoyed many of the simple pleasures in life. She loved going to New Hampshire with her husband and taking in the beautiful mountain views. She adored walking on the beach, dipping her toes in the water and feeling the warmth of the sun on her face. She took great pride in making the holidays special for her family. It meant the most to her to be surrounded by those she loved. She will be most remembered for her fighting spirit, her selflessness and her gift for making people smile. Besides her husband Richard, she leaves her children, Renee Bullerwell of New Hampshire, Sharon Powers of Dartmouth, Jeffrey Powers and his wife Sarah of Taunton, Jonathan Powers of Fall River, Bethany Hudson of New York, Jennifer Vaillancourt and her husband Matthew of Warren and Tabitha Baker and her husband Kenny (Debra loved him so much) of Somerset; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Mary's Square), followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m. at the conclusion of visiting hours. Interment will be privately held. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 in Debra's memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guest book or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 27, 2019