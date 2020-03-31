Home

Debra M. (Sawyer) Harden of South Easton, entered into rest, surrounded by her loving family, on March 27, 2020, just days before her 64th birthday. Born in Boston, she was the beloved daughter of Judith (Sanders) Sawyer and the late Harold Sawyer. She was the devoted mother of Michael Harden and Mark Harden; cherished grandmother of Mikey Harden; loving sister of Kenneth Sawyer and Nancy Snapper; and sister-in-law to William Snapper; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews; devoted companion of Bruce "Ben" Caswell; and former spouse of Kenneth "Hank" Harden. Debbie had a loving heart and kind soul and was beloved by everyone whose life she touched. Graveside services and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in Debbie's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at dana-farber.org. Memories of love and condolences can be made at www.stanetskycanton.com.
Published in The Enterprise from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
