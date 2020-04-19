|
|
Deletta P. (Relleva) Froio, age 98, of Brockton, died April 14, 2020, at West Acres Nursing Home from the Covid-19 virus. Deletta was the wife for over 50 years of the late James Froio. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Frances Relleva. She was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1939, and Williams Business School in Brockton. Deletta was a wonderful cook who enjoyed cooking for the Stonehill College priests at "The Barn" in Easton, for Monsignor John Connor at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton, and her family. Previously, she worked for Paramount Cleaners and Producers Dairy. Deletta was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and member of the 20th Century Women's Club and Catholic Daughters of America. She also volunteered at Brockton Hospital. Deletta is survived by three daughters, Paula Snow and her husband Cary of Brockton, Patricia Coite and her husband Ray of Florida and Jean "Peggy" Webber and her husband Wayne of Florida; four grandchildren, Janis Creedon of Brockton, Wendy Conti of Florida, Dennis Coite of Wilbraham and Timothy Snow of Easton and nine great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Yolanda Sylvia of West Bridgewater and the late Mary Relleva, Dora Donnelly and Blanche Tennis. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, private family services were held at Pine Hill Cemetery. A celebration of her life and funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Please consider donations in Delettas name to the Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Ste 602, Boston, MA 02215. For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020