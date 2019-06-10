Home

Delfine F. (Catoni) Godin, a longtime resident of Whitman, died on June 3, 2019, at the Brockton Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Leo J. Godin and together they owned and operated the Western Auto Store for many years in Whitman. Born February 21, 1926 in Woonsocket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Clementine(Lucchesi) and Orlando Catoni. Del was a 1944 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High, Providence, R.I. She enjoyed playing Wii bowling at the Senior Center, going out to lunch and playing dominoes with her friends. She was also a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality and prayer shawl group of Holy Ghost Parish. Spending time with her family is what brought her the most joy. She is survived by her three children, Lynne Godin of Chestnut Hill, Michael Godin and his wife Rosemary of Satellite Beach, Fla. and Kathy Faxon and her husband Philip of Whitman, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service is being held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 10, 2019
