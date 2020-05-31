Delia T. Czymbor
Delia T. Lyons Czymbor, 96, of Denver, N.C., passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Mrs. Czymbor was born on June 5, 1923, in Mountbellew, County Galway, Ireland. Delia worked for New England Telephone for several years and enjoyed volunteering at Cardinal Cushing General Hospital in Brockton, Mass. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter L. Czymbor, who passed away in 1991. Survivors include her son, Peter J. Czymbor and his wife Kathleen; daughter, Barbara A. Creasy and her husband Jack; and daughter, Mary L. Czymbor-Hepburn and her husband Mark. She was the grandmother of eight grandchildren. Charitable donations in Delia's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, N.C., or the non-profit of one's choice. Burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
