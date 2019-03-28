|
Della N. (Azevedo) Tibbetts, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Middleborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Della was the daughter of the late Anthony & Gladys (Rathbone) Azevedo formerly of Taunton and the devoted wife of the late Norman Tibbetts. She is survived by her beloved family; daughter, Linda Flynn of East Bridgewater and her late husband Paul Flynn; two grandsons, Bill (Rocky) Rockwell of Ester, Alaska and Richard Rockwell and his wife Pauline of East Bridgewater; her great-granddaughter, Madison Da Silva and her husband Gleison of North Attleboro. Della is also the sister of Beverly Dickinson of Middleborough and the late Edward Azevedo and his surviving wife Mary of Rhode Island. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Wood Street, Middleborough, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers in Della's memory, please consider a random act of kindness to someone in need. For online condolences, please visit new website: ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019