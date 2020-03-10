|
|
Delphine (Plasse) Scriven of Whitman passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was a gifted artist, avid reader, seamstress, costume designer, birdwatcher, and genealogy enthusiast. Delphine had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and was the go-to source for information and trivia. Before there was Google, there was "Call Del". Born September 17, 1937, to Joseph and Isabella Plasse, Delphine attended Whitman Public Schools before transferring to and graduating from Spring Valley High School in San Diego, Calif., in 1955. After many years of selflessly providing for her family, Delphine, determined as ever, earned her driver's license in her mid-50s and rejoined the workforce at Blue Cross Blue Shield. Delphine was the wife of the late Edwin A. Scriven Jr. for 58 years. She was the devoted and much-loved mother of 8 children, Edwin A. III (Deborah), Susan, Steven (Kelly), Michael, Mark (Brian), Terry, Christopher (Brooke), and Sheryl (Paul). Delphine was the cherished Gramma to 22 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She was an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy and was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph, Lorraine, Lloyd, Jeannette, Paul, and brother-in-law, Joseph. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Lanie Scriven and Frances McKenna and her dear friend Diane Bleakney. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, March 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 13, in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman, at 9 a.m. Burial at Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020