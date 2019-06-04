|
Denise Elizabeth Walls of Rockland passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at age 23. Denise was born April 18, 1996, in Whitman, to Francis and Lori Walls. She graduated from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School in 2014 and received her associate's degree from Massasoit Community College in 2017. She worked at Marylou's in Abington and The Oysterman in Duxbury and recently traveled to California, where she lived for a year before coming home to be with family and friends. Denise is survived by her mother, Lori Walls and her partner Francis Blake of Whitman; and her father, Francis Walls and his fiancee Denise Sullivan of Rockland. She is also survived by her siblings, Alicia Walls of Abington and Richard Walls and his wife Nicole of Weymouth; and her nephew, Jack; and stepsisters, Samantha and Kaitlyn Sullivan. She is survived by her grandparents, Robert and Mary Lou Graham of Abington and Helen Walls of Abington. She was unconditionally loved by all her aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 4-8 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Funeral from the chapel on Friday, June 7, at 8:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or . For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 4, 2019