Dennis John Cavanaugh, 69, a longtime resident of Middleboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Ann (McLaughlin) Cavanaugh to whom he was wed for 36 years, his sons Michael and Daniel of Middleboro, his grandson Logan James Cavanaugh and a large extended family. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with a memorial service on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 beginning at 10:30am and burial following in St. Marys Cemetery, Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations in Denniss memory may be made to . For online guestbook and directions, visit www.the hurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020