|
|
Dennis J. Conley, age 69, of Brockton died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of Marianne (Kalagher) Conley. Dennis was born in Brockton, a son of the late Owen and Gertrude (McPhillips) Conley, and remained a lifelong resident of the city. He graduated from St. Edward grammar school, Cardinal Spellman High School in 1968 and earned a BS degree in Accounting from Boston College. Dennis had been Associate Deputy Commissioner with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue for 34 years before retiring in 2011. An avid Red Sox fan, Dennis attended spring training in Ft. Meyers, Fla., every year for the past 20 years and was a member of the BoSox Club. He also enjoyed trips to Ireland and watching all sports. Dennis will be remembered as a caring, considerate and fun loving man. In addition to his wife Mariannne, Dennis is survived by his siblings, Patricia Mazzoli of Brockton, Thomas Conley of Amherst, N.H., Daniel Conley of Brockton and James Conley of Abington. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday 2-5 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Monday at 11:45 a.m. Burial at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dennis' name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445. For online condolences and directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 26, 2019