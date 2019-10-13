|
|
Dennis LaBonte, age 74, of Brockton, died October 8, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born in Brockton, son of the late Margaret (Erikson) and Rudolph L. LaBonte. Dennis was a retired forklift driver for the Bird & Son Roofing Company in Walpole. He was a member of Club National and the Polish White Eagles. Dennis also loved gambling, fishing, nascar, playing the lottery and socializing with family and friends. He is survived by his daughter Jamie Miracle of Florida, his sister Carol Sweet of Pembroke, (brother of the late Janet Gillis), 2 grandchildren, Joseph and Elizabith O'Neil both of Florida, many uncles including Henry and Al LaBonte both of Brockton, aunts and cousins. Funeral services in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton Tuesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. with Rev. "Flathead" Tom Iddings Officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation from 5 p.m. prior to services. Cremated remains to be buried in the family lot in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Dennis's life will be held Saturday, October 19, at noon at Jamie's Grille & Pub, 769 Bedford Street, Whitman. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019