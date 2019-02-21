Home

Dennis M. Bonzagni Obituary
Dennis Mark Bonzagni, 69, of Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2019. Born July 23, 1949, at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland, he was the son of the late George A. and Thelma E. (Reeder) Bonzagni. He had lived in Japan, San Diego, Calif., and Baltimore, Md., before settling in Massachusetts in 1967 with his family. Mark, as he was known to family and friends, was an avid sports enthusiast and a collector of coins and sports memorabilia. He loved all animals especially his 2 cats, Luke and Molly. Mark had been employed in the lumber industry for 40 years. Mark was the cherished husband of Nancy (Ellis) Bonzagni for 34 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, sports events and spending time with friends, family and friends met along the way. Besides his wife Nancy, he is survived by 3 brothers, Stephen A. Bonzagni of Narragansett, R.I., C. Timothy Bonzagni of Saunderstown, R.I., and Darryl Bonzagni of Rindge, N.H. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and several nieces, nephews, cousins and uncle. Visitation will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 647 Main St., Brockton. Mark's funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home. Please consider any donations to your area Animal Rescue League or a charity of you choice. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019
