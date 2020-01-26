|
Dennis M. Laverty, 68, of Brockton, passed away on December 22, 2019, at Tobey Hospital, Wareham. Born, raised, and educated in Brockton, Dennis was the son of the late J. Kenneth and Elsie J. (Mitchell) Laverty. Serving during the Vietnam War era, Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. Misfortune brought Dennis a horrific motorcycle accident in May of 1985, in Daytona Beach, Fla., resulting in a traumatic brain injury which impacted his remaining years. Prior to the accident, Dennis was well known as a mechanic at Matthews Garage, Brockton. Looking for a challenging new skill, he moved to Cape Cod and honed his talent as a finish carpenter. From there, deep sea fishing, and adventure moved him to the sea. Dennis lived and worked as a fisherman enjoying the excitement and embracing the challenge of the hardships of Alaska. He fished for 6 years in the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea out of Sitka, Kodiak, and Sand Point. He would say "At sea, keep your survival suit at the ready". "While in port in the early Spring, watch out for the bears - they just woke up and they are irritable, mean and hungry". Dennis really loved classic rock and the great artists who created it. He experienced almost all in concert. He had a penchant and an appreciation for exciting experiences, owning and driving fast cars, travel, and learning. Dennis is survived by his sister, Kathy and her husband Rick Lagerstedt, nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Nicholas and Margaret Lagerstedt, all of Brockton, and Leslie Beattie and John Laverty of Conn. He was the brother of the late Kenny Laverty. Funeral services were omitted. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
