Dennis M. Valente of Brockton passed away on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 69. He will be sadly missed by his wife Millie. His children Chris, Jay, Kim and Stephanie. His grandchildren Taynnin, Jessica, Wayne, Kayla, Keyarrah, and Stephanie. He was the grandfather of the late Emily Randall. He leaves a sister Diane and 2 brothers Steve and Jeffrey. He also leaves a son in-law Jim Lavery and his long time friend Tom Cruise. Dennis was a Vietnam Veteran 101st Airborne. He loved old cars an Harley's and his dog Chewbacca. Most of all he loved his family. He was one of a kind and will be in our hearts forever. Until we meet again.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2020.
