Dennis W. Eve of Taunton, MA, passed away suddenly at Morton Hospital on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by his children after battling a brief illness. Dennis was born in Bay Shore, NY. He was the husband of the late Ruth Anne Eve (Busick,) and the son of the late William Franklin Patrick Eve and Mildred Mae Josephine Eve (Sedler). Dennis was also the brother of the late Rodney Ellis Eve. Dennis was a graduate of Lindenhurst High School. He obtained his bachelors in History from The State University of New York at Albany, and his Masters in Education from Hofstra University. Denniss heart was in teaching, but his love was in special education. He resided in Taunton, MA, for the past ten years, but prior was a resident of Middleborough, MA. Dennis held numerous positions during his career. He was a principal in Tupper Lake, NY, and he was the assistant superintendent of schools for the Paul A. Dever State School in Taunton for approximately twelve years. He also worked for Crystal Springs in Freetown, and East Brockton Jr. High School as a severe special needs teacher, prior to retiring in 2005. Dennis also was a writer for the Middleborough Gazette for approximately three years, and an assessor for the Town of Middleborough for a number of years. Dennis was a member of many organizations including the Kiwanis, the Middleboro Public Library, the Rotary Club, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Middleborough Finance Committee for the Nichols Middle School and the former Saint Lukes Hospital. One of the achievements Dennis was most proud of was his work with the South Eastern Region of the Special Olympics, where he served as managing director for approximately five years. Dennis loved his family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed reading, listening to music, playing cards, and had a passion for gardening and all things related to history. Dennis is survived by his children, Robert and wife Pamela, both of Taunton, Andrew of Taunton, and William of Braintree. He leaves behind five grandchildren, Gavin, Robert Jr., Jackson, Ariel, and Maria. Dennis is also survived by his youngest brother Curtis John Eve and wife Debbie of Dania, FL, sister-in-law Doris Eve of East Patchogue, NY, sister-in-law Betty Platt of Delaware, and brother-in-law Admiral Paul Busick (Ret.) and wife Catherine of North Carolina. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dennis to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., in the Nemasket Hill Cemetery, 515 Plymouth St., Middleboro, MA. To send a condolence to the family or to print Denniss obituary please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 29, 2020.