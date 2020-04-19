|
Denzil A."Herby" Hunte, age 77, of Brockton, died April 6, 2020, at his home, under the care of his wife, Ricardo Francois, Right-At-Home caregivers and Beacon hospice team. Herby died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, which he bore with acceptance, grace and dignity. Herby was born and raised in Walkers St. Andrew, Barbados, son of the late Canfield and Louise (Phillips) Hunte. He attended St. Andrews Boys and went on to tertiary education. Herby worked at Haggats Sugar Factory and Barbados Dairy Industries before migrating to the U.S. on July 6, 1983, spending over thirty of those years in Massachusetts, where he worked in the maintenance departments for a total of 20 part time years at Shreve, Crump and Low and 26 full time years at Boston University, which he did diligently until his retirement from BU in 2013. Herby was truly a "man of God', he had the values of integrity, respect and care for the elderly and a committed love for his family and friends. He enjoyed dominoes, music, dancing, cricket, horse racing and just the old quality of spending time with love ones. He was the devoted husband of Yvette J. (Daniel) Hunte; father of Mechelle Thursby of Florida, Romain Hunte of Massachusettes and the late Jacqueline Coward; stepfather of Michael and Michelle Burrowes both of Barbados and Travis Quintyne of U.S. Army base, Hawaii; grandfather of Romello Reyes; brother of Geraldine Small, Michael Hunte and Gloria Carrington-Kirton of Barbados, Monica Hunte of Texas, Shirley Best and Bentley Springer both of Canada; friend of Wayne Prescod, Ricardo Francois, Verneak Hayes and Erika Ware, all of Brockton, Erland Drayton and Grenville Bourne, both of Barbados, and many others. Funeral services were private for his family only. A celebration his life will be held at a later date. Please consider making a donation in Herby's name to the , 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or "The DAH Team" on the fundraiser web site. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020