Derrick Darmody passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 53 years. Derrick was a lifelong resident of Brockton. He worked for Darmody Custom Tile and Marble for many years. Derrick enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Derrick is survived by his son, Derrick Darmody Jr. of Plymouth; his mother, Claire Darmody of Pembroke; his father, David Darmody Sr. of Naples, Fla.; his brother, David Darmody and sister-in-law, Lisa Darmody of Raynham; his sister, Kelli Reardon and brother-in-law, Phil Reardon of Pembroke. He was also the brother of the late Dana Darmody and Darrin Darmody, both of Brockton. There will be a private graveside service held at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2019