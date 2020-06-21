Diana D. Draheim of Bridgewater passed away June 3, 2020 in the Plymouth Crossing Health Care Facility at the age of 83. Diana Draheim's life was a delightful mix of education, politics, and spirituality. Her reserved demeanor could fool you as her sense of humor was outrageously funny. Her life was punctuated, not by being adventurous, but by being the adventure. Di was the essence of a teacher, a very deep thinker and a friend. She loved all things equally but her love for Standard Poodles was the hallmark recognized by all who knew her. Her life began in San Francisco, California on January 22, 1937, the daughter of Ida and Frank Draheim, and sister of Ginny Ullrich and brother Frank Draheim Jr., and is remembered as the hilarious and "cool" aunt to nieces Joli, Jill and Joy and nephews Steve and Frank, deceased. She completed her A.B degree at College of the Holy Names, her M.S at California State College. and Ed.D at Boston University and accepted a teaching position at Bridgewater State University in 1973. She was a Professor in the Elementary and Early Childhood Dept. where she taught Language Arts, conducted workshops, and mentored countless students in their transition to becoming teachers. Following her retirement, Di continued to participate in Town/University programs and enjoyed working with international students. She was an active contributor to the Town's civic life and with her dear friend and colleague Shirley Krasinski enjoyed traveling around the country in an RV with their four dogs. One of the treasured experiences with international visitors was meeting Monika Sutter of Furtwangen, Germany and her sister's family. They swapped visits between their two countries and hosted Moni's nephews Stefan and Georg while they studied in Mass. This "German-American" family have remained together even as they share the grief of losing Di. No story of Di's life would be complete without mentioning her beloved dogs, the most recent of which, Scooter, makes her home now with Shirley and her dog, Teag. These wonderful traits were muted and masked in her last four years by the onset of Alzheimer's. One thing did not change she gave one last hug to each of us, ending with "love you." Di made our lives richer, challenged us to climb to the top of the mountain, while, at the same time, making the hard parts easier to endure. A gathering in her memory will be held July 18,2020 at 11 a.m with rain date of July 19. For more details, please call the funeral home. To comply with Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask. Contributions in Di's memory may be made to: Poodle Rescue of N.E., P.O. Box 441447, Somerville, MA 0214-0012 or Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Md. 20871 For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.