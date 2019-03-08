|
Diane E. (Lockwood) MacAfee, age 87, of Brockton, died peacefully, March 5, 2019. Diane was the wife of the late Kenneth A. MacAfee. Born, raised and educated in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ethel (McNames) Lockwood. During the Korean War, Diane served with the U.S. Marine Corps. For over 30 years, Diane worked locally in the travel industry. She was a world traveler and enjoyed attending the symphony, ballet and Museum of Fine Arts. She was also a longtime member of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Brockton. Diane was the mother of Kenneth A. MacAfee II and his wife Kathleen of Needham and the late Lynda S. MacAfee. She was the grandmother of Dalton and Keeley McAfee; and the sister of Dean Lockwood of Vermillion, S.D. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Monday, March 11, from 5-8 p.m. Please consider donations in Diane's name to the Amedisys Foundation, c/o Beacon Hospice, 182 N. Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019