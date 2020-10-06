Diane-Lee F. (O'Connell) Miller, 85, of West Chesterfield, NH, and formerly a long-time resident of Avon, died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene, NH. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health, with the love of family near. Diane-Lee was born the daughter of the late Leona (Craft) and James "Frank" O'Connell on August 10, 1935 in Avon. She graduated from Avon High School class of 1953. Diane-Lee continued her studies at St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Worcester, and graduated in 1956 with her degree in Nursing. On September 11, 1959. she exchanged vows with Carl F. Miller, Sr. Sadly, Carl passed in 2001 after forty-two years of marriage. He was the former Chief of Police for the Town of Avon. She always worked as a Registered Nurse. She worked at the Brockton Hospital in Brockton until her retirement. Later in life she accepted a position at Randolph Dental Specialties, where she worked in the office for several years. Diane-Lee enjoyed many things in life. Time was spent doing craft projects, working in her gardens and bird watching. She loved anything to do with cardinals, especially their color. Mrs. Miller is survived by her two children: Kimberly M. Paoletti and her husband, Peter of West Chesterfield, NH, and Suzanne L. Miller of Mashpee; a sister, Lynda Leonard and her husband, James of Brockton; a niece, Caralee Leonard; a nephew, James "Jay" H. Leonard, Jr.; and one grandniece, Megan Leonard. In addition she leaves her cousins as well as, extended family and friends. Diane-Lee is pre-deceased by her son, Carl "Chip" F. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly (Balboni), who passed in 2000. In keeping with Diane-Lee's wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will be held privately in Avon. Donations can be made in memory of Diane-Lee Miller to: Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, MA 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03446. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com
