Diane S. (Lessa) Saltzman, 59, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at RI Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Lance B. Saltzman for 34 years. Born in Norwood, Mass., she was a daughter of the late Armand and Priscilla (Beals) Lessa. Diane was the loving mother of Jake E. Saltzman, (Tyra) and Justin E. Saltzman; loving grandmother of Ronan Saltzman; sister of Donna Centamore, (Stephen), Debra DiCenso, (Peter), David Lessa, (Nancy), and Daniel Lessa, (Penny). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. A visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY, 1006-3111, will be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guest book and view Diane's services at theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 29, 2020.