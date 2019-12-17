|
Dino J. Bracci, 92, of Bridgewater passed away at home peacefully surrounded by love on Dec. 15, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Saville) Bracci. Loving husband of the late Norma E. (Paradiso) Bracci. Beloved father to Sandra J. MacKay and her husband Rob of Bridgewater. Cherished Papa to Gabriel MacKay and Robert A. MacKay III of Bridgewater. Dino is survived by his sisters, Dina Row and Josephine Miller. He was predeceased by brothers, Dante and Americo and his sisters, Pauline, Aida and Maria. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Dino grew up in Hopedale and had many lifelong friends residing in "White City". He served in the Army stationed in Japan during World War II along with his two brothers. God, country and family was an ideal that Dino strongly believed and implemented in his daily life. He worked for his brother Dante's car dealership in Franklin and, through his future brother-in-law, John, met and married his wife Norma in 1958. He then opened his own car repair business in Milford for many years. In 1987, Dino and Norma moved to Bridgewater to be close to their married daughter and son-in-law. Dino embraced the relocation which included meeting so many new friends and a starting a new job. He worked at Bill's Taxi Service for over 20 years, until the age of 88. Dino was the the primary caregiver to his wife, during her end stage Parkinson's Disease which enabled her to remain at home. Dino was happiest when he was with his family and friends. He was big-hearted beyond measure and was always ready with a helping hand. There were so many Saturdays that he mowed his family's lawn, brought food to his grandkids or repaired their cars, took a neighbor to the store or helped shovel out a friend. He taught his family generosity by example. Dino had resided for over 15 years at the Senior Housing development in Bridgewater. The relationships that he built there are irreplaceable. Dino would always say how truly blessed he was having such wonderful family and friends. He was humble and so appreciative of any act of kindness. He even received the "Optimistic Spirit" award from the Housing Chairperson and Executive Director for always looking on the bright side. For the last seven years, Dino received care at his home from the best CNAs his family has ever met. He wasn't treated as a patient, he was treated as family. His family thanks Marie and Sherly. They love them with all their hearts. Dino will be missed terribly, but his family knows he is continuing his journey. Visitation will be at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Donations can be made in Dino's name to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste. 800, Miami, FL 10018 or online at www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019