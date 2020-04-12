|
Dolores Ann (McBride) Woodford, 83, of Easton, lost a valiant battle against the Covid-19 virus at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dolores treasured her 42-year marriage to adoring husband Cliff, whom she lost in 2000. Dolores cherished her son Mark, whose amazing hobbies and talents with cars and construction enthralled her, and his loving wife Paola of Tifton, Georgia; and her talented and creative daughter, Lynn O'Brien and her loving husband Butch in Clermont, Florida; her beautiful and loving grandchildren, Kyle O'Brien, Kayla and her husband Vince Milian, and Kelcey O'Brien, all of Clermont, Florida. The daughter of the late Marie and Francis McBride, Dolores is survived by her twin brother, Donald McBride of Gloucester and his dear friend Nancy Fisher, and her sister, Bernice "Bunnie" Krueger of Middleboro. She was predeceased by sister, Frances Donlon of Reston, Virginia, and brother, Lawrence McBride of Boston. Also surviving are many adoring nieces and nephews, Lisa (and Dave) Jolicoeur of Mansfield and Jerry Murphy of Middleboro; Patricia (and Mark) Harrison of Mechanicsville, Virginia; John (and Patricia) Donlon of Cambridge, Maryland; Matt Donlon of Midlothian, Virginia; Jennifer (and Brent) Chambers of Ashland, Virginia; Donald (and Teresa) McBride Jr. of Boston, and the late Lauren McBride. She also leaves many loving great-nieces and nephews. Dolores epitomized the passion and values of nursing during an amazing 60-year career in the Brockton area- 28 years at Good Samaritan Medical Center (starting in 1970), 5 years at Signature Medical Center, and the past three years at Rheumatology Consultants, where she still worked at the time of her passing. After a very brief hiatus, Dolores decided retirement was not for her and returned joyfully to the profession that inspired her. Over the course of her years in nursing, Dolores treasured mentoring, and many nurses in the Brockton area today reaped the benefits of Dolores' expertise and willingness to teach, especially her dear Theo Burnham. One year, young nursing assistant students from Southeastern Regional High School needed to practice giving IVs: Dolores rolled up her sleeves and said, "Here, stick me; I'll teach you how to do it". Those students then invited her to speak at their graduation, an opportunity during which Dolores conveyed her passion to the next generation; most importantly, she shared barriers of education she faced and encouraged them to hold dear every learning experience. Her family will offer a scholarship in Dolores' name to a Southeastern Regional High School graduate in 2021 who will pursue nursing; Dolores experienced financial hardship on her journey to become a nurse and would love that a scholarship in her honor may make a difference to one future nurse. A voracious reader and lifelong learner, Dolores had recently re-read Betty Smith's "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" and encouraged everyone to read it. She identified with main character Francie, who comes of age amidst severe poverty, loses her father, and struggles to educate herself after having to drop out of school to care for her younger siblings and earn money for the family. Like Francie, Dolores, despite not finishing high school, carved her own path to embrace education as a member of the Class of 1958 of the Lemuel Shattuck School of Practical Nursing, the school's second graduating class. Additionally, she read articles constantly about cutting edge medical advancements and nursing care; having never obtained a driver's license, Dolores tackled using UBER for the first time to visit her dear twin brother in Gloucester at the age of 83 when he was ill; and she joined a Mahjong group and patiently taught novices how to play. Spunky, energetic, and active, Dolores treasured excursions to her beloved Foxwoods with her dear friends, niece, and sister. Determined to give them a memorable time, Dolores navigated the intricate moves needed to establish the best seat in the non-smoking section of the bingo room, to score complimentary tickets to incredible shows (Thunder From Down Under), to secure adjoining rooms at her favorite Pequot Hotel, to find the most entertaining slot machines (the Buddha), and to enjoy delicious dining in secret enclaves reserved for very special guests. She would not let anyone miss an opportunity to enjoy every second of the trip, even if the excitement lasted into the wee hours of the morning. Dolores' kind heart, dedication to her profession, and high energy attracted an amazing circle of like-minded friends in her Easton community - too many to name all - but her constant companions included Regina Patrick, Toni Thompson, Barbara Badockny, and Virginia Walsh. She affectionately added "my" before referring to her friends and loved ones, "My Lynn", "My Mark", "My Regina", "My Toni", etc., an indication how she held those she treasured so close to her heart. She adored the many special doctors in her life, such as Dr. Michael Dern, Dr. Schwartz, Dr. Hersh, and Dr Kieval. Dolores made frequent trips to Costco to purchase special treats for the nurses in the offices she visited, explaining that nurses often put others before themselves and appreciate recognition. Dolores was the vital center of her community of friends and loved ones. Dolores' final resting place will be with her beloved Cliff at the Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, in a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' memory may be made to the Delores Woodford Memorial Scholarship, c/o 546 Maple Street, Mansfield, MA 02048 or to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020