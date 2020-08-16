Dolores Cruise

Dolores "Dolly" Hurley Cruise, 86 of Bourne passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Tobey Hospital. She was the wife of the late James Cruise. Born in Milford, MA daughter of the late Frank Paradiso and Dorothy Bishop later adopted by Clarence Hurley. Survived by six children, Nancy Picard of Fort Lauderdale, FL, John Cruise of Honolulu, Tim Cruise (Kathy Brooks) of Canton, MA, Mark Cruise (Sue Cruise) of E. Greenwich, RI, Ann Cruise (Susan Bunbury) of Dedham, MA and Jay Cruise (Michelle Cruise) of Osterville, MA, grandchildren, Alyson Picard, Richard Picard, Tim Cruise, Chrissy Cruise, James Cruise, Ken Cruise, Matthew Cruise, Carolyn Cruise, Joseph Cruise, Christopher Cruise, Matt Cruise. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren, 3 half-siblings, brother-in-law John Cruise of Bourne, and several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by 3 half siblings. Dolores grew up in the Hurley family home at 408 North Main Street surrounded by siblings, aunts and uncles. After getting married, she moved to the west side of Brockton (within walking distance of Producer's Dairy where we would often enjoy butterscotch sundaes.) Since 1962 she summered on Mashnee Village in Bourne with her loving family, enjoying the pool, beach, zombie movies, and weenie roasts. She and our dad eventually moved to the Cape full time. Our sweet mom will be remembered as a loving, energetic, selfless person who baked daily, homemade goodies for after-school snacks; planned themed birthday parties; and helped each of us with "last minute" homework assignments. She ran the household and cooked delicious meals. Mom always had a smile on her face, a positive attitude and a spring in her step. She loved telling us stories about her colorful childhood and her Friday and Saturday night dates with various boyfriends before marrying our dad in 1956. Her hi jinx with best friend "Bunny" Snow also made for entertaining tales. In addition, she spoke fondly of her 4 years in Boston working as the secretary for a wool company president who sought out a "happy" person with whom to work side by side. Mom loved lunches out, Coca-Cola, ice cream, and Gowell's chocolates. She grew to love Nancy's dogs Max, Tito- Macaroni, and Cookie Chanel. She loved seeing her handsome doctors who were often dazzled by her good health, sense of style, and zest for life. She loved being "spoiled rotten" by daughter Nancy and grandchildren Richie and Alyson Picard who attentively cared for her and met her every need as her MS caused more and more dependence on others. For many decades she dealt stoically with the effects of Multiple Sclerosis, however, it never dampened her spirit. She looked forward to waking up each day. She loved being a wife and mother. She never complained. She never said an unkind word to or about anyone. She worked hard and persevered in the most challenging of situations. In her dreams she could walk. Even though she's missing us something fierce just as we are missing her, I'll bet she's finally able to dance again. A private celebration of Dolores's life will be held at a later date. Donations to the MS Society are welcome.



