Dolores E. (Ventura) Massa, of Plymouth, formerly of Brockton, New Bedford, and Jackson, N.H., passed away on December 9, 2019, at the age of 90. Dolores was born in New Bedford, to the late Antone and Beatrice Ventura. She was the wife of the late Arthur R. Massa. Together they operated their Brockton business, Art's Auto and Marine (formerly Art's Auto Seat Covers), for more than 60 years. Dolores loved to travel, but her true passion was family. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Melody Truesdell and her husband, David. She was a beloved Nana to her grandson, Chris Truesdell and his wife Kathleen of San Ramon, CA; and to her granddaughter, Kate Schmid and her husband Brian of Norwell. She was a loving Nana Dee to her great-grandchildren, Ellie, Gabi, Charlie and Colin. Her family would like to express their appreciation for the skillful and compassionate care Dee received at Laurelwood at the Pinehills in Plymouth during her last years. A visiting hour will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 S. Main St., West Bridgewater, on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. with a prayer service to follow at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome. Interment will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dolores' memory to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019