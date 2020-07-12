Dolores Prohovich

Dolores Dolly Prohovich (Saletnik), of Bridgewater, passed away at the age of 86 on July 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ware, MA in 1934. Daughter of the late Mary and Patrick Saletnik. Dolly graduated from Ware High School in 1951. She was employed at the Ware Woolen Company during her high school years. She attended Becker Junior College and graduated in 1954 with an Associates Degree. Dolly moved to Bridgewater with her husband in 1962. For over 10 years, she nurtured her four children at home with love, as she watched them grow up. Dolly also loved sports. Soccer, football, basketball, baseball, dancing, cheerleading, and volleyball! She was always there for her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She enjoyed following the career of her husband as well as the professions of her children. She was hired to a secretarial position at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School in 1970. She retired from this position in 1992. Dolly began helping her daughter Carolyn with her wedding floral business. She also began working for her son Donald, a dentist, in North Easton. Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked as an office manager for his practice. She leaves to go to heaven with love from her husband, children, grand-children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Loving wife of 64 years of Donald F. Prohovich. Mother of Carolyn of Concord, MA, Donald of N. Easton, MA, and the late Laura and Michael. Sister to Patricia Childs, Michael Saletnik, Joseph Saletnik, Gabriel Saletnik - all deceased, and Rosemary Robidoux of Ware, MA and Rebecca Sullivan of Ware, MA. Grandmother to Ryan Murray of South Boston, Janelle Weir of Wylie, TX, Lauren Prohovich of Concord, MA, Marissa Medeiros of Concord, MA, Kyle Prohovich of Wyndham, NH, and Corrine Prohovich of Falmouth, MA. Great-Grandmother to Addison Weir of Wylie, TX, T.J. Weir of Wylie, TX, and Teagan Prohovich of Wyndham, NH. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 9:00AM-10:30AM. A Funeral Mass will be held immediately following at 11:00AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater, MA. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you could kindly send a donation to Friends of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, SW120, Boston, MA 02215. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332



