1/1
Dolores Prohovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Dolly Prohovich (Saletnik), of Bridgewater, passed away at the age of 86 on July 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ware, MA in 1934. Daughter of the late Mary and Patrick Saletnik. Dolly graduated from Ware High School in 1951. She was employed at the Ware Woolen Company during her high school years. She attended Becker Junior College and graduated in 1954 with an Associates Degree. Dolly moved to Bridgewater with her husband in 1962. For over 10 years, she nurtured her four children at home with love, as she watched them grow up. Dolly also loved sports. Soccer, football, basketball, baseball, dancing, cheerleading, and volleyball! She was always there for her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She enjoyed following the career of her husband as well as the professions of her children. She was hired to a secretarial position at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School in 1970. She retired from this position in 1992. Dolly began helping her daughter Carolyn with her wedding floral business. She also began working for her son Donald, a dentist, in North Easton. Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked as an office manager for his practice. She leaves to go to heaven with love from her husband, children, grand-children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Loving wife of 64 years of Donald F. Prohovich. Mother of Carolyn of Concord, MA, Donald of N. Easton, MA, and the late Laura and Michael. Sister to Patricia Childs, Michael Saletnik, Joseph Saletnik, Gabriel Saletnik - all deceased, and Rosemary Robidoux of Ware, MA and Rebecca Sullivan of Ware, MA. Grandmother to Ryan Murray of South Boston, Janelle Weir of Wylie, TX, Lauren Prohovich of Concord, MA, Marissa Medeiros of Concord, MA, Kyle Prohovich of Wyndham, NH, and Corrine Prohovich of Falmouth, MA. Great-Grandmother to Addison Weir of Wylie, TX, T.J. Weir of Wylie, TX, and Teagan Prohovich of Wyndham, NH. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 9:00AM-10:30AM. A Funeral Mass will be held immediately following at 11:00AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center Street, Bridgewater, MA. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you could kindly send a donation to Friends of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, SW120, Boston, MA 02215. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved